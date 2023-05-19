INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Shares Up 2.5%

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.36. 33,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 53,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.94.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. INmune Bio had a negative net margin of 10,816.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of INmune Bio by 189.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 46,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in INmune Bio by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 42,609 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in INmune Bio in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in INmune Bio by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 224,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 29,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in INmune Bio in the first quarter valued at $127,000. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INmune Bio, Inc Is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing new immunotherapies that reprograms the immune system to fight cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its products include pipeline, INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer and TRD, and LIVNate. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

