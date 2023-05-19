INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Shares Up 2.5%

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.36. 33,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 53,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.94.
INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. INmune Bio had a negative net margin of 10,816.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.26%.
INmune Bio, Inc Is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing new immunotherapies that reprograms the immune system to fight cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its products include pipeline, INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer and TRD, and LIVNate. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
