Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.38

Shares of Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and traded as high as $0.41. Innovative Food shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 75,738 shares trading hands.

Innovative Food Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31.

Get Innovative Food alerts:

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.88 million for the quarter.

Innovative Food Company Profile

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce and direct-to-chef platforms. It distributes specialty food and food related products through national partnership based and regionally based foodservice related channels. Its products include seafood, meat and game, produce, poultry, mushrooms, and cheese.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.