Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

IIPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JMP Securities cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.33.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Down 2.8 %

Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.70. 151,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 17.70 and a quick ratio of 17.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.59. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $137.33.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 8.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 127.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4,545.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

