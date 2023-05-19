Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) Shares Sold by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC cut its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

IAPR traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $24.84. 68,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,432. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.23.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

