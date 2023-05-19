Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP) Shares Up 0.7%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.86 and last traded at $27.86. 8,614 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.66.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 26.6% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 71.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at approximately $637,000.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (XBAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

