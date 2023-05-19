Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.97

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.97 and traded as low as C$3.50. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$3.59, with a volume of 38,239 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bankshares cut their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.58. The firm has a market cap of C$114.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.96.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.