Insider Buying: Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Director Acquires $14,947.68 in Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) Director Grady Summers purchased 1,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $14,947.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Arlo Technologies Stock Up 4.1 %
NYSE:ARLO opened at $9.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $9.69.
Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $118.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.62 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 63.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARLO shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.
Arlo Technologies Company Profile
Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Spain, Ireland, and Other Countries.
Featured Stories
