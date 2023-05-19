Insider Buying: Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Director Acquires $14,947.68 in Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) Director Grady Summers purchased 1,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $14,947.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Arlo Technologies Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE:ARLO opened at $9.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $9.69.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $118.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.62 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 63.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,946,280,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 83.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 70.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 733.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARLO shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Spain, Ireland, and Other Countries.

