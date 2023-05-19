Insider Buying: Artrya Limited (ASX:AYA) Insider Purchases A$25,700.00 in Stock

Artrya Limited (ASX:AYA – Get Rating) insider Catherine (Kate) Hill acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.26 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,700.00 ($17,248.32).
Catherine (Kate) Hill also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 6th, Catherine (Kate) Hill acquired 10,312 shares of Artrya stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,485.46 ($2,339.23).
- On Wednesday, March 1st, Catherine (Kate) Hill acquired 89,688 shares of Artrya stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,121.74 ($20,887.07).
Artrya Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 18.20 and a current ratio of 17.74.
Artrya Company Profile
Artrya Limited operates as a medical technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to identify patients at risk of coronary artery disease. It offers Salix, a cloud-based software that uses its AI to automate the detection of coronary artery disease from coronary computed tomography angiography.
