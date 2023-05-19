Insider Buying: Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Insider Acquires $185,750.00 in Stock

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) insider Michael James O’connor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $185,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $185,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Barings BDC Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31. Barings BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.78 million, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Barings BDC had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.82%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.55%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer cut Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barings BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings BDC

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 366,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 303,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 148,986 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

Featured Stories

