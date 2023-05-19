Insider Buying: i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) CEO Acquires 22,377 Shares of Stock

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 22,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,056.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 134,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
i3 Verticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $23.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $785.89 million, a PE ratio of -71.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.39. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68.
i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $93.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on i3 Verticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
i3 Verticals Company Profile
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.
