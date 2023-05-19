Insider Buying: i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) CEO Acquires 22,377 Shares of Stock

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 22,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,056.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 134,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

i3 Verticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $23.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $785.89 million, a PE ratio of -71.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.39. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $93.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On i3 Verticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in i3 Verticals by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,628,000 after buying an additional 68,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in i3 Verticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,561,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,308,000 after buying an additional 36,229 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,894,000 after purchasing an additional 138,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,011,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 53,670 shares in the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on i3 Verticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.