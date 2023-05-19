Insider Buying: LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) Director Purchases 22,153 Shares of Stock

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) Director Aimee S. Weisner acquired 22,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $57,376.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,482.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

LENSAR Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:LNSR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 35,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,381. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01. LENSAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $7.59.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $8.25 million during the quarter. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Run Capital LP grew its holdings in LENSAR by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,096,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 161,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LENSAR by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 26,117 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of LENSAR by 2.6% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 287,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of LENSAR in the first quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LENSAR by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

