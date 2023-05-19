Insider Buying: Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) CEO Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) CEO Robert G. Jr. Spignesi acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $18,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,575.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of RPID traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,665. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 34.62% and a negative net margin of 331.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.75 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 113,940.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,453,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 956,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 558,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,636,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 245,098 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the second quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 53.0% during the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 103,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

