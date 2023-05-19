Insider Buying: Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Director Acquires 250,000 Shares of Stock

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) Director Eli Casdin purchased 250,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eli Casdin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Eli Casdin purchased 800,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $1,832,000.00.

Standard BioTools Stock Up 4.8 %

LAB traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,452,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,255. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools ( NASDAQ:LAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Standard BioTools had a negative net margin of 135.30% and a negative return on equity of 2,049.96%. The company had revenue of $27.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Standard BioTools during the third quarter worth about $28,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Standard BioTools during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Standard BioTools by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Standard BioTools during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Inc engages in the provision of biotechnology tools and services for clinical research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics, and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

