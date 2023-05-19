Insider Buying: The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Director Buys 7,932 Shares of Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 7,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.59 per share, with a total value of $583,715.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,192,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,595,257.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 35,483 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.51 per share, with a total value of $2,643,838.33.

On Monday, May 15th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 2,200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.91 per share, for a total transaction of $164,802.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 6,776 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.89 per share, for a total transaction of $507,454.64.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 16,417 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,219,126.42.

On Thursday, May 4th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 26,923 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,148.10.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 2,919 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $218,545.53.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 51,300 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $3,832,623.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.98 per share, for a total transaction of $14,996.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 1,253 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.95 per share, for a total transaction of $93,912.35.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 8,782 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.94 per share, for a total transaction of $658,123.08.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

NYSE:HHC traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.31. 251,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,443. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Howard Hughes by 39.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Howard Hughes by 72,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Howard Hughes by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

