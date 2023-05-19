Insider Buying: Tivan Limited (ASX:TVN) Insider Buys A$84,000.00 in Stock

Tivan Limited (ASX:TVN – Get Rating) insider Grant Wilson purchased 1,000,000 shares of Tivan stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$84,000.00 ($56,375.84).

