Insider Selling: BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Insider Sells $48,766.20 in Stock

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) insider Javier Rodriguez sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $48,766.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $773.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.12. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $34.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTAI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 377.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,760,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,854,000 after buying an additional 1,392,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 95.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $4,068,000. 42.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions.

