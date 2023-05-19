Insider Selling: BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Insider Sells $48,766.20 in Stock

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) insider Javier Rodriguez sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $48,766.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of BTAI stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $773.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.12. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $34.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.10.
BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 377.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,760,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,854,000 after buying an additional 1,392,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 95.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $4,068,000. 42.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions. The company was founded by Vimal D.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI)
- Is Pfizer’s Seagen Deal In Jeopardy Amid Antitrust Scrutiny?
- Tyson Insiders Buy Shares At Multi-Year Low
- Cisco Systems Falls Into The Buy Zone
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.