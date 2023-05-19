Insider Selling: Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) CAO Sells 13,278 Shares of Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) CAO Cherie Buntyn sold 13,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $124,547.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 147,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,957. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTV remained flat at $9.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. 956,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,845. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.57. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $122.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Momentive Global by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 19,791,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,786 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Momentive Global by 424.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,108,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754,403 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Momentive Global during the 1st quarter worth $41,839,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Momentive Global during the 1st quarter worth $40,827,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Momentive Global during the 4th quarter worth $18,833,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MNTV shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Momentive Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.46 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $13.00 to $9.46 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Momentive Global, Inc engages in providing Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses collect and analyze stakeholder sentiment at scale. It operates through the United States, Canada, Ireland, Netherland, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

