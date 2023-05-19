Insider Selling: NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) VP Sells 6,744 Shares of Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) VP Sammaad Shams sold 6,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $15,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,519.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sammaad Shams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Sammaad Shams sold 7,014 shares of NextNav stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $17,254.44.

On Monday, May 15th, Sammaad Shams sold 2,040 shares of NextNav stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $5,426.40.

On Monday, March 20th, Sammaad Shams sold 714 shares of NextNav stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $1,485.12.

NN traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,583. NextNav Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $4.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $241.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.77.

NextNav ( NASDAQ:NN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 63.32% and a negative net margin of 1,314.42%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on NextNav from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of NextNav by 306.3% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 3,997,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after buying an additional 3,013,975 shares during the period. Plustick Management LLC acquired a new position in NextNav during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,359,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in NextNav by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,086,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 842,546 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextNav during the first quarter worth $1,629,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NextNav by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 704,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

