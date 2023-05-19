Insider Selling: NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) CFO Sells $368,893.35 in Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 63 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,855.45, for a total value of $368,893.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,893,561.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Daniel David Malzahn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 3rd, Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,105 shares of NVR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,923.62, for a total value of $12,469,220.10.
- On Thursday, April 27th, Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of NVR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total value of $9,601,719.96.
- On Tuesday, February 28th, Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of NVR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total value of $521,322.00.
NVR Trading Up 0.9 %
NVR stock opened at $5,883.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,645.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5,095.11. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,986.96.
Institutional Trading of NVR
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in NVR by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in NVR by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVR. KeyCorp upped their target price on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVR in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,956.00.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
