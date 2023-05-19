Insider Selling: NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) CFO Sells $368,893.35 in Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 63 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,855.45, for a total value of $368,893.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,893,561.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Daniel David Malzahn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,105 shares of NVR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,923.62, for a total value of $12,469,220.10.

On Thursday, April 27th, Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of NVR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total value of $9,601,719.96.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of NVR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total value of $521,322.00.

NVR stock opened at $5,883.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,645.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5,095.11. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,986.96.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $116.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 423.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in NVR by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in NVR by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVR. KeyCorp upped their target price on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVR in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,956.00.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

