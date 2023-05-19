Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells 141,944 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) insider David A. Glazer sold 141,944 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $1,453,506.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,132,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,039.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.71. The company had a trading volume of 147,954,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,828,430. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $12.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.31, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,568,940,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,002,250,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.54.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.