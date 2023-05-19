Insider Selling: Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) CEO Sells 17,063 Shares of Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,548,125.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at $17,240,877.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $95.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.95 and a 200 day moving average of $97.00. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $114.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 103.28, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have commented on QRVO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 267.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Articles

