Insider Selling: Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Director Sells 350,000 Shares of Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) Director Robert L. Graves sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $6,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,342,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,831,599.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sovos Brands Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOVO traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,574. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.85. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have weighed in on SOVO shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOVO. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sovos Brands by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

