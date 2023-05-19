Insider Selling: Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD) CMO Sells $14,673.54 in Stock

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) CMO Renette Youssef sold 7,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $14,673.54. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,151.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:VLD opened at $1.75 on Friday. Velo3D, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $336.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 2.82.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $29.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Velo3D had a negative return on equity of 62.99% and a net margin of 41.07%. On average, analysts expect that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Velo3D during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Velo3D during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Velo3D during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Velo3D by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,452,000 after buying an additional 86,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Velo3D during the first quarter worth approximately $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

