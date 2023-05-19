Insider Selling: Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD) CMO Sells $14,673.54 in Stock

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) CMO Renette Youssef sold 7,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $14,673.54. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,151.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Velo3D Price Performance
NYSE:VLD opened at $1.75 on Friday. Velo3D, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $336.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 2.82.
Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $29.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Velo3D had a negative return on equity of 62.99% and a net margin of 41.07%. On average, analysts expect that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Velo3D
About Velo3D
Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Velo3D (VLD)
- Will Papa John’s Turnaround Serve Up More Revenue Growth?
- Hunting For A Deal? Ross Stores May Just Be It
- Alibaba: Could This Be The Year Of The Dragon
- Is Pfizer’s Seagen Deal In Jeopardy Amid Antitrust Scrutiny?
- Tyson Insiders Buy Shares At Multi-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.