Insider Selling: Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Insider Sells $127,170.89 in Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) insider William J. Sandborn sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $127,170.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,123.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

VTYX stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $47.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTYX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 348.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,604,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,745,000 after buying an additional 5,909,854 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter worth $60,666,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter worth $48,913,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $42,135,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,805,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,205,000 after buying an additional 1,120,232 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Ventyx Biosciences

VTYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

