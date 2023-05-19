Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 2.8 %

IBP stock traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.37. 145,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.73. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $69.44 and a 1-year high of $125.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.69.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $686.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.28 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 57.73% and a net margin of 8.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $53,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 34,408 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $3,984,102.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,392.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $53,660.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,674.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,023 shares of company stock worth $13,943,688 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 51.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Articles

