Intech Investment Management LLC Has $7.84 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $7,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 12.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,210,000 after acquiring an additional 77,904 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $234.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 68.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.38. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $229.48 and a 52-week high of $356.59.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.93.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.