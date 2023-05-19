Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 120,141 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 801.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,141 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Catalent worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Catalent by 84.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. William Blair lowered Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Catalent Trading Up 0.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.21. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $115.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also

