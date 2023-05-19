Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 4,425 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.50.

Shares of AVB opened at $175.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.66 and its 200 day moving average is $170.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

