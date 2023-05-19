Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 896 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,511,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $129.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $119.14 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $135.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.73.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

