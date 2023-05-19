Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) PT Lowered to $54.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on IART. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.83.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $49.70 on Thursday. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $62.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 34,396 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,989 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 29,054 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 95,110 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

