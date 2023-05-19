IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.17

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.12. IntelGenx Technologies shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 297,154 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18.

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. is a drug delivery company, which focuses on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilm technology platform. Its products include rizaport, tadalafil, loxapine, and montelukast. The was founded on July 27, 1999 and is headquartered in Ville Saint-Laurent, Canada.

