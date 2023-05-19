Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stake Lessened by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $152,011,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,999 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 55.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,278,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,555,000 after buying an additional 1,517,876 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3,801.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,320,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,570,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,252,000 after buying an additional 1,186,666 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,577 shares of company stock worth $8,695,480 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.4 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.09. The stock had a trading volume of 710,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,601. The stock has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.58. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $113.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

