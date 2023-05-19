InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of InterDigital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of InterDigital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.50.

InterDigital Price Performance

Shares of IDCC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.38. The stock had a trading volume of 272,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,505. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. InterDigital has a 52 week low of $40.23 and a 52 week high of $86.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.93 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.99%.

Insider Activity at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, insider Eric Cohen sold 4,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $364,831.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,170.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $55,956.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Cohen sold 4,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $364,831.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,170.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,476 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,966. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterDigital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 892.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in InterDigital by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in InterDigital by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in InterDigital by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InterDigital

(Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Further Reading

