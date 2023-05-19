International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
International Bancshares Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of International Bancshares stock traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $43.37. The stock had a trading volume of 155,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,452. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. International Bancshares has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $53.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.80.
International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $205.24 million for the quarter.
International Bancshares Company Profile
International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.
