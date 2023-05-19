International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

International Bancshares Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of International Bancshares stock traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $43.37. The stock had a trading volume of 155,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,452. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. International Bancshares has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $53.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.80.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $205.24 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in International Bancshares by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,378,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,082,000 after purchasing an additional 255,285 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,381,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,515,000 after buying an additional 17,595 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,303,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,427,000 after acquiring an additional 284,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in International Bancshares by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,566,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,324,000 after acquiring an additional 279,303 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,489,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,170,000 after purchasing an additional 80,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

