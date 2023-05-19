International Distributions Services’ (IDS) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

International Distributions Services (LON:IDS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.13) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.31% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of International Distributions Services from GBX 285 ($3.57) to GBX 250 ($3.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

International Distributions Services Price Performance

IDS traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 204.40 ($2.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,715,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,801. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 233.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 228.64. International Distributions Services has a 1 year low of GBX 173.65 ($2.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 332 ($4.16). The company has a market cap of £1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 817.60, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.68.

International Distributions Services Company Profile

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

