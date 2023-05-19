International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.82

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and traded as low as $5.58. International Distributions Services shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 3,042 shares traded.

International Distributions Services Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59.

International Distributions Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Distributions Services Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Distributions Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Distributions Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.