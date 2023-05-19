International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for 0.9% of Fosun International Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $10,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $84.13. 930,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,787. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.02 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.12 and its 200-day moving average is $98.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.42%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.13.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

