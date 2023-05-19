International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IFF. Bank of America raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.13.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.68. 1,995,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.46. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $81.02 and a 1-year high of $135.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Stories

