Internet Computer Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.32 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for approximately $5.31 or 0.00019791 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $2.32 billion and $16.30 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00054778 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00039321 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,790,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,287,407 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

