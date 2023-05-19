Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Lowered to $550.00 at Mizuho

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $444.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $488.35.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $447.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.64, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intuit has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $490.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $430.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.39.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323 in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,431 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 184,265.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 44,331.4% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 717,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 715,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

