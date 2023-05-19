Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.50.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ISRG traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $313.12. 534,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.72 billion, a PE ratio of 85.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $315.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.02.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,276 shares of company stock valued at $18,253,410. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

