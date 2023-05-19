Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Societe Generale

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IVA. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Inventiva in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Inventiva from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st.
Inventiva Stock Up 16.2 %
Shares of Inventiva stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.15. 59,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,525. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.41. Inventiva has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $11.75.
Inventiva Company Profile
Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.
