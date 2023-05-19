Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Societe Generale

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IVA. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Inventiva in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Inventiva from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of Inventiva stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.15. 59,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,525. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.41. Inventiva has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Inventiva in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Inventiva by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inventiva in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inventiva by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

