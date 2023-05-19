Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,275,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,131,120 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.6% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,670,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,026 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,503,000 after purchasing an additional 409,473 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,669,000 after purchasing an additional 357,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,503,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,321,000 after purchasing an additional 284,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 316.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,138,000 after purchasing an additional 233,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $336.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,747,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,217,266. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.18. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $338.21.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.