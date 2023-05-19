Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPHD. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SPHD stock opened at $40.42 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $48.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.