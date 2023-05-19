Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for May 19th (AAWH, AYRWF, BDNNY, BHP, CCJ, CHK, CIA, CRZBY, CURLF, DHX)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, May 19th:

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)

was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $103.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $125.00.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) was downgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from an overweight rating to a hold rating.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Stephens currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Mizuho currently has $41.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $56.00.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00.

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

