Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for May 19th (AAWH, AYRWF, BDNNY, BHP, CCJ, CHK, CIA, CRZBY, CURLF, DHX)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, May 19th:
Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.
BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Citizens (NYSE:CIA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.
Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.
DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $103.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $125.00.
H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) was downgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from an overweight rating to a hold rating.
Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Stephens currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.
Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Mizuho currently has $41.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $56.00.
SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00.
Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.
UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.
TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a sell rating.
Unilever (NYSE:UL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.