Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cargojet (CJT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cargojet (TSE: CJT) recently:

5/3/2023 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$119.00 to C$115.00.

5/2/2023 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$231.00 to C$202.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/2/2023 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$180.00 to C$175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2023 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$180.00 to C$175.00.

5/2/2023 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$150.00 to C$130.00.

5/2/2023 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$193.00 to C$180.00.

5/2/2023 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$120.00 to C$117.00.

5/2/2023 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$172.00 to C$146.00.

5/1/2023 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$140.00 to C$127.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$130.00 to C$119.00.

4/3/2023 – Cargojet was given a new C$123.00 price target on by analysts at Laurentian. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cargojet Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of TSE:CJT traded down C$2.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$110.91. 33,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,625. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.73. Cargojet Inc. has a one year low of C$100.00 and a one year high of C$156.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$107.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$119.38.

Get Cargojet Inc alerts:

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.02 by C($1.12). The company had revenue of C$267.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$262.15 million. Cargojet had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 37.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cargojet Inc. will post 5.4327689 earnings per share for the current year.

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 19th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.61%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.