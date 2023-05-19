Investors Purchase High Volume of Berkshire Grey Put Options (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,113 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the average daily volume of 94 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Grey during the 1st quarter valued at $14,766,000,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Grey by 820.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17,457 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Berkshire Grey alerts:

Berkshire Grey Price Performance

Berkshire Grey stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. Berkshire Grey has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Berkshire Grey ( NASDAQ:BGRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.31 million during the quarter. Berkshire Grey had a negative net margin of 173.57% and a negative return on equity of 157.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Berkshire Grey will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Berkshire Grey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $1.40 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

About Berkshire Grey

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.