IOST (IOST) Market Capitalization Tops $179.21 Million

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. IOST has a total market capitalization of $179.21 million and approximately $7.00 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, IOST has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IOST alerts:

IOST Coin Profile

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,708,894,189 coins. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOST is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users awith way to exchange online services and digital goods. It also enables developers to deploy large-scale dApps.

IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS’ platform.

Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

IOST Coin Trading

