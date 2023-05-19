iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $33.11

Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.11 and last traded at $33.38, with a volume of 227820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRobot

About iRobot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the third quarter worth about $83,492,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iRobot by 1,516.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 689,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 646,640 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,432,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in iRobot by 2,174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 252,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 241,220 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of iRobot by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 587,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,273,000 after buying an additional 199,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. It operates through Domestic and International segments. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.