iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Stock Price Down 0%

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Rating)’s share price were down 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $83.66 and last traded at $83.66. Approximately 392 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 14,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.69.

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.04.

Get iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,572,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 14,559 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000.

About iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (LQDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB rated USD denominated corporate bonds with at least one year to maturity. LQDB was launched on May 18, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.